AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 5,689 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvicePeriod LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

