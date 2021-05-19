AdvicePeriod LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvicePeriod LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

