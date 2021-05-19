Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 84.89%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.