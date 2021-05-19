Adviser Investments LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tilray stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

