Adviser Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,836,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 114,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $609,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.