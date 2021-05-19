AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of AECOM worth $108,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

