Aeon (AEON) Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Aeon has a market cap of $17.90 million and $50,546.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002847 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00578360 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

