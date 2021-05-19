Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.90. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 2,229,808 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
