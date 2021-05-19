Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

