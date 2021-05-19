agilon health (AGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGL opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

