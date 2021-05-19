Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

