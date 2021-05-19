Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGYS traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,350. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.