Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Agilysys has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,892,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,020,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.