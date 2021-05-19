Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 657,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69. Agrify has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Get Agrify alerts:

AGFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.