Aidos Kuneen Price Down 33.8% This Week (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 19th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.20 or 0.06817713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.41 or 0.01958045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.00525153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00167279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.00593603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00462230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00418919 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

