Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €1.50 ($1.76) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 68.00% from the company’s current price.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

AF opened at €4.69 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.83. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

