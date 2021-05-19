Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $450,740.04 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.19. 15,488,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

