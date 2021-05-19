Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $51,599,390.85 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ABNB stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,488,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

