Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 1,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

