AKO Capital LLP Has $256.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,790 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.2% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $256,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. 251,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

