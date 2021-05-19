AKO Capital LLP Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144,621 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $318,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.84. 141,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

