AKO Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $26.95 on Wednesday, reaching $2,276.48. 12,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,984.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

