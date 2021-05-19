Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKYA) Quiet Period Will End on May 26th

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 26th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Akoya Biosciences’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

