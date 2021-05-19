Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.98.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.85 million during the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

