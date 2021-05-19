Alan S. Henricks Sells 1,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roku stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.84. 3,149,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.30 and its 200-day moving average is $347.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku Company Profile

