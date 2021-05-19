Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
LQSIF stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Alcanna has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.67.
