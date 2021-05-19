Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LQSIF stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Alcanna has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

