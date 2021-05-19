Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Cormark

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CLIQ has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC downgraded Alcanna from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Alcanna stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. 104,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.92. The company has a market cap of C$282.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$2.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.43.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

