Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$7.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.75. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLIQ. Eight Capital upped their target price on Alcanna from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Alcanna from C$8.15 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

CLIQ stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 104,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.67. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$2.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

