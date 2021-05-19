Alchemy Pay Market Cap Tops $11.26 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $11.26 million and $6.33 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.79 or 0.00412593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00168713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00205351 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

