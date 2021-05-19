Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.65.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $174.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $175.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

