Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.82

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $36.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 12,808 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

