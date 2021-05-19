Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,043. The stock has a market cap of C$46.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

