Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $3,285,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $3,285,000.00.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 981,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,154. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

