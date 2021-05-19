All Sports (SOC) Trading 104.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 104.7% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $55.28 million and $127.12 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.01061208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00095700 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

