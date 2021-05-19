Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

ALLE stock opened at $137.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

