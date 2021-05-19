Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

