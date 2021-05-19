Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115,710 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.57% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,377,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.44. 4,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,685. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $816.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $772.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.60 and a 52 week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

