Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Texas Instruments worth $1,076,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. 142,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

