Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.64 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,271,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 554,876 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.66% of Comcast worth $1,638,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its position in Comcast by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 623,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,425,371. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

