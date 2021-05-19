Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.88 Billion Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.25% of QUALCOMM worth $1,876,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. 246,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

