Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $982.83 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.94% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $982,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $10.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,022. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.57 and a 200-day moving average of $497.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

