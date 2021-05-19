Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,757,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,061 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.5% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.72% of Medtronic worth $1,152,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

MDT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,006. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

