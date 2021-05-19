Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.75% of Zoetis worth $2,806,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,120. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

