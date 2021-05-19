Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $952,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.01. The company had a trading volume of 455,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $292.92 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

