Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.51% of Mastercard worth $1,792,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

MA traded down $5.19 on Wednesday, hitting $357.88. 81,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $354.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

