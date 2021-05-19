Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of NVIDIA worth $1,622,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

