Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,093,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,578.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 18,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

