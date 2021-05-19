Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Honeywell International worth $818,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.70. 100,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.93 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

