Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 118,314 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 118,314 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.85% of Aptiv worth $1,063,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.75. 29,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

