Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,924 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Tesla worth $745,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $22.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.71. 877,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $535.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $679.55 and its 200 day moving average is $674.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

